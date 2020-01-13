Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Alleghany Corp (Y, RE, RNR, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.27. Following is Everest Re Group with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.60. Renaissancere ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.21.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 5.19, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 0.17.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Maiden Holdings on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Maiden Holdings have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Maiden Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.