Alleghany Corp has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Reinsurance Industry (Y, RE, RNR, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.12. Everest Re Group is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.96. Renaissancere ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 5.94.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3.22, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 0.18.

