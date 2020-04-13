Top 5 Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NHI, LTC, UHT, OHI, HTA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natl Health Inv ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 109.85. Following is Ltc Properties with a a price to cash flow ratio of 72.15. Universal Health ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.21.

Omega Healthcare follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 46.36, and Healthcare Tru-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.40.

