Shares of Natl Health Inv Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care REITs Industry (NHI, LTC, OHI, UHT, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natl Health Inv ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 164.40. Ltc Properties is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 94.62. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.98.

Universal Health follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.47, and Ventas Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.08.

