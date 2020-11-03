Shares of Care Capital Pro Rank the Lowest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care REITs Industry (CCP, SNR, VTR, SBRA, LTC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Care Capital Pro ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.85. Following is New Senior Inves with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.14. Ventas Inc ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.63.

Sabra Health Car follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.11, and Ltc Properties rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.12.

