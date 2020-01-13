Natl Health Inv has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Health Care REITs Industry (NHI, LTC, OHI, UHT, VTR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natl Health Inv ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 156.86. Following is Ltc Properties with a a price to cash flow ratio of 88.98. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 56.77.

Universal Health follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 50.83, and Ventas Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 32.12.

