Veritiv Corp has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (VRTV, TITN, ACY, MRC, WCC)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Veritiv Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Titan Machinery is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. AeroCentury Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

Mrc Global Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06, and Wesco Intl rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

