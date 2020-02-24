Usg Corp has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, BLDR, GFF, APOG)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Nci Building Sys with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Builders Firstso ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Griffon Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16, and Apogee Enterpr rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nci Building Sys on October 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.97. Since that call, shares of Nci Building Sys have fallen 61.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.