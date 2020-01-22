Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CBL, WPG, PEI, CDR, SKT)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Washington Prime is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Penn Reit ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.
Cedar Realty Tru follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44, and Tanger Factory rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75.
