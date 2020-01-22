Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CBL, WPG, PEI, CDR, SKT)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Washington Prime is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Penn Reit ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24.

Cedar Realty Tru follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44, and Tanger Factory rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cedar Realty Tru on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.09. Since that call, shares of Cedar Realty Tru have fallen 9.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.