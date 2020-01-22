Top 5 Companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (UIS, PFSW, SREV, NCIT, SAIC)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Unisys Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Following is Pfsweb Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Servicesource In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.17.

Nci Inc-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21, and Science Applicat rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

