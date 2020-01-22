Top 5 Companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WIN, IDT, CNSL, T, ATNI)

Below are the three companies in the Integrated Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Windstream Holdi ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Idt Corp-Class B is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Consolidated Com ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

At&T Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41, and Atn Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47.

