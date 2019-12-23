Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BGG, PKOH, HY, NNBR, LDL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Following is Park Ohio Hldgs with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Hyster-Yale ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

Nn Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Lydall Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.

