Top 5 Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ECHO, AAWW, RLGT, HUBG, XPO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Echo Global Logi ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Atlas Air Worldw is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.

Hub Group-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11, and Xpo Logistics In rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

