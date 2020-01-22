Tivo Corp has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Systems Software Industry (TIVO, ATEN, CVLT, SYMC, RUBI)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tivo Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32. A10 Networks Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.54. Commvault System ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74.

Symantec Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.78, and Rubicon Project rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81.

