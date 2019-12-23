Shares of Unisys Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS, PFSW, SREV, SAIC, NCIT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Unisys Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Pfsweb Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06. Servicesource In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

Science Applicat follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21, and Nci Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.21.

