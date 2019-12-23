Shares of Rr Donnelley & S Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Quad Graphics In with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.
Multi-Color Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.
