Shares of Rr Donnelley & S Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Commercial Printing Industry (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Quad Graphics In with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Deluxe Corp on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Deluxe Corp have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Deluxe Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.