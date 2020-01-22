Shares of New York Mtge Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NYMT, ANH, ARR, MITT, NRZ)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

New York Mtge ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40. Anworth Mortgage is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58. Armour Residenti ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64.

Ag Mortgage Inve follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.65, and New Resident rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.66.

