Shares of Coca-Cola Bottli Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Natl Beverage is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.
Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.65, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.67.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coca-Cola Bottli on September 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $336.78. Since that call, shares of Coca-Cola Bottli have fallen 16.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
