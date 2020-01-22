Shares of Amkor Tech Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (AMKR, UCTT, VECO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19. Following is Ultra Clean Hold with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.27. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.41.

Cohu Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.51, and Photronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ultra Clean Hold on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Ultra Clean Hold have risen 89.4%. We continue to monitor Ultra Clean Hold for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.