Sears Hometown A has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Tile Shop Hldgs is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.
Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63.
