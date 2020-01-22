Rr Donnelley & S is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (RRD, QUAD, INWK, LABL, DLX)
Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Rr Donnelley & S ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Quad Graphics In is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Innerworkings In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.
Multi-Color Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Innerworkings In on August 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Innerworkings In have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor Innerworkings In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio rr donnelley & s quad graphics in innerworkings in multi-color corp deluxe corp