Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Acorda Therapeut in the Biotechnology Industry (ACOR, INSY, SGYP, AMAG, OMED)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Acorda Therapeut ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Insys Therapeuti is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Synergy Pharmace ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Amag Pharmaceuti follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13, and Oncomed Pharmace rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

