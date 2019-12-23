Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, STAR, AHH, ESRT, ALEX)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Following is Istar Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34. Armada Hoffler P ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.68.
Empire State Rea follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80, and Alexander & Bald rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.88.
