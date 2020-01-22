Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, DDS, KSS, JWN)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

J.C. Penney Co ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Macy'S Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Dillards Inc-A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Kohls Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10, and Nordstrom Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

