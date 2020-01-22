Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ferrellgas Partners LP in the Gas Utilities Industry (FGP, SGU, SPH, UGI, SWX)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Star Group L.P. is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Suburban Propane Partners LP ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26.

Ugi Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Southwest Gas Ho on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.28. Since that call, shares of Southwest Gas Ho have fallen 12.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.