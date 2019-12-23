Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Yrc Worldwide In in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, USAK, HTZ, RRTS, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.00. Usa Truck Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Hertz Global Hol ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04.

Roadrunner Trans follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

