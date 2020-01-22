Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Ashford Hospital in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry (AHT, HT, FCH, RLJ, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ashford Hospital ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Hersha Hospital with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28. Felcor Lodging ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

