Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Natural Health in the Personal Products Industry (NHTC, REV, NATR, EPC, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Natural Health ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Revlon Inc-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

Edgewell Persona follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Natural Health on December 20th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.29. Since that call, shares of Natural Health have fallen 74.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.