Realogy Holdings has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07. Following is Altisource Port with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23.

Marcus & Millich follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.73.

