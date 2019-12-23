Penn Natl Gaming has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (PENN, PNK, SGMS, GDEN, IGT)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Penn Natl Gaming ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Following is Pinnacle Enterta with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19. Scientific Gam-A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

Golden Entertain follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26, and International Ga rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.

