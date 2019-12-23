Ocwen Finl Corp has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (OCN, CASH, HMST, PFSI, FDEF)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ocwen Finl Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Meta Financial G with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30. Homestreet Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.42.

Pennymac Finan-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49, and First Defiance rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53.

