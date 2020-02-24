Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Salem Media Grou (SALM, TSQ, EVC, AMCX, ETM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Salem Media Grou ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Townsquare Med-A is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09. Entravision Co-A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09.

Amc Networks-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Entercom Comm-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.26.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Amc Networks-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.86. Since that call, shares of Amc Networks-A have fallen 7.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.