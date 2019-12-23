Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Consumer Finance Industry Detected in Shares of Ezcorp Inc-A (EZPW, NAVI, ECPG, ENVA, SC)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13. Following is Navient Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.

Enova Internatio follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Santander Consum rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

