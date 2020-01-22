Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Home Improvement Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Sears Hometown A (SHOS, TTS, LL, LOW, HD)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Tile Shop Hldgs with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.06.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.37, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67.

