Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Allscripts Healt (MDRX, CPSI, CSLT, EVH, HSTM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.23. Following is Computer Program with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35. Castlight Heal-B ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36.

Evolent Health-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.90.

