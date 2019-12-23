Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Rti Surgical Inc (RTIX, ELGX, ALR, VIVO, MMSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Rti Surgical Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Following is Endologix Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20. Alere Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.47.

Meridian Biosci follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.53, and Merit Medical rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merit Medical on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Merit Medical have risen 9.2%. We continue to monitor Merit Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.