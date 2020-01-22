Ezcorp Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (EZPW, NAVI, ECPG, ENVA, RM)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Navient Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.20.
Enova Internatio follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.24, and Regional Managem rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regional Managem on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Regional Managem have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor Regional Managem for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio ezcorp inc-a navient corp encore capital g enova internatio regional managem