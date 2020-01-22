Dish Network-A has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry (DISH, GNCMA, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30. Following is Gen Comm-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.46.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Charter Commun-A on August 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $398.22. Since that recommendation, shares of Charter Commun-A have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor Charter Commun-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.