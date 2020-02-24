Dish Network-A is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (DISH, GNCMA, MSGN, CMCSA, CHTR)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Dish Network-A ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33. Following is Gen Comm-A with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.35. Msg Networks- A ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.40.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.62, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gen Comm-A on March 17th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Gen Comm-A have risen 80.0%. We continue to monitor Gen Comm-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.