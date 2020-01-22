Coca-Cola Bottli has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Soft Drinks Industry (COKE, FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Coca-Cola Bottli ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15. Following is Natl Beverage with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.64. Pepsico Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.

Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.71, and Monster Beverage rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.79.

