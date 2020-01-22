China Green Agriculture Inc has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CGA, UAN, MOS, AVD, SMG)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. CVR Partners LP is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.25. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28.

Amer Vanguard follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39, and Scotts Miracle rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.58.

