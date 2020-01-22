Centerpoint Ener is Among the Companies in the Multi-Utilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, AVA)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30. Following is Mdu Res Group with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48.

Nisource Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.50, and Avista Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nisource Inc on December 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Nisource Inc have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor Nisource Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.