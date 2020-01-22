Calif Water Srvc has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry (CWT, SJW, CWCO, ARTNA, AWK)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Calif Water Srvc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.94. Sjw Group is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.96. Cons Water Co-Or ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.01.

Artesian Res-A follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.08, and American Water W rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.74.

