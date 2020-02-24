Briggs & Strattn is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BGG, SCX, PKOH, HY, NNBR)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. L.S. Starrett Co. is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Hyster-Yale follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08, and Nn Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

