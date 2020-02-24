MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Briggs & Strattn is Among the Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (BGG, SCX, PKOH, HY, NNBR)

Written on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 2:50am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. L.S. Starrett Co. is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.07.

Hyster-Yale follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08, and Nn Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Briggs & Strattn and will alert subscribers who have BGG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest price to last quarter annualized sales ratio briggs & strattn l.s. starrett co. park ohio hldgs hyster-yale nn inc

Ticker(s): BGG SCX PKOH HY NNBR

Contact Shiri Gupta