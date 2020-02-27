Usg Corp has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, BLDR, GFF, APOG)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Nci Building Sys is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Builders Firstso ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.34.

Griffon Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45, and Apogee Enterpr rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.61.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nci Building Sys on October 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.97. Since that call, shares of Nci Building Sys have fallen 61.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.