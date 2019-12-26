Usg Corp has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, BLDR, GFF, PATK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Nci Building Sys is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Builders Firstso ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.35.

Griffon Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.51, and Patrick Inds Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Patrick Inds Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Patrick Inds Inc in search of a potential trend change.