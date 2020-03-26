Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.07. Altisource Port is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.43.

Marcus & Millich follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.34, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.59.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Re/Max Holdings on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.03. Since that call, shares of Re/Max Holdings have fallen 44.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.