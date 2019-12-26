Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.19. Altisource Port is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.86.

Marcus & Millich follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.83, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.78.

