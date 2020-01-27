Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (REV, EPC, NUS, COTY, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Revlon Inc-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46. Following is Edgewell Persona with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.65. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.76.

Coty Inc-Cl A follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.83, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45.

