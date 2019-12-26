Top 5 Companies in the Industrial Machinery Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (BGG, PKOH, HY, NNBR, LDL)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12. Following is Park Ohio Hldgs with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.25. Hyster-Yale ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

Nn Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30, and Lydall Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lydall Inc on October 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.50. Since that call, shares of Lydall Inc have fallen 8.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.